NY legislation would make unwanted robocalls illegal

NY legislation would make unwanted robocalls illegal

By: The Associated Press David Klepper March 27, 2019

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Robocalls would be effectively banned in the state of New York under legislation proposed by lawmakers who say the irritating, relentless calls are a top complaint from constituents. The measure, which passed a Senate committee Tuesday, would prohibit telemarketers from using automatic dialing technology to contact a New Yorker for commercial purposes ...

