Powers of Attorney filed December 28, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff March 27, 2019 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded December 28, 2018 POWER OF ATTORNEY ARGENT MORTGAGE COMPANY LLC Appoints: CITI RESIDENTIAL LENDING INC CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS CORP Appoints: OCWEN LOAN SERVICING LLC FIRST FRANKLIN FINANCIAL CORPORATION Appoints: FIRST AMERICAN MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS LLC NEW PENN FINANCIAL LLC Appoints: OCWEN LOAN SERVICING LLC

