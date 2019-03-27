Don't Miss
Home / News / Rochester man sentenced on drug charges

Rochester man sentenced on drug charges

By: Bennett Loudon March 27, 2019 0

A convicted drug trafficker was sentenced Tuesday to six years in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. William Cooke, 22, of Rochester, pleaded guilty in December to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Cooke was arrested after Rochester police officers stopped ...

