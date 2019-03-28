Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Caleb

Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Caleb

By: Daily Record Staff March 28, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sex Offender Registration Act History of drug use – Case summary and victim statements People v. Caleb KA 18-00177 Appealed from Niagara County Court Background: The defendant appealed from an order determining that he is a level three risk pursuant to the Sex Offender Registration Act.  Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo