Fourth Department – Trial by jury: Braun v. Cesareo

By: Daily Record Staff March 28, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Trial by jury Untimely demand – Prejudice Braun v. Cesareo CA 18-00377 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The defendants appealed from a judgment entered against them following a nonjury trial. The defendants argued that it was in error to deny their oral application for leave to file a late ...

