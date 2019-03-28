Don't Miss
Home / News / Guilty verdict in manslaughter case

Guilty verdict in manslaughter case

By: Daily Record Staff March 28, 2019 0

A state Supreme Court jury has convicted a Rochester man of first-degree manslaughter. Jimmie Wright, 23, was found guilty in the death of Jean Mejias-Vargas, 22. On June 28, Wright hit Mejias-Vargas with a baseball bat in the back of the head at a home on Joseph Avenue. Mejias-Vargas was taken to Rochester General Hospital where he ...

