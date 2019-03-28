Don't Miss
Home / News / High court considers deference to agencies

High court considers deference to agencies

By: The Washington Post Robert Barnes March 28, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court debated Wednesday whether to overturn an important decision written by Justice Antonin Scalia for a unanimous court 22 years ago. There was a twist. At the oral argument, it was the late justice’s most devoted conservative acolytes who were anxious to junk Auer v. Robbins, which says judges generally should defer to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo