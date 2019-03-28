Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Keeping Your Balance: The importance of oversight in small organizations

Keeping Your Balance: The importance of oversight in small organizations

By: Daily Record Staff Michael DeBadts March 28, 2019 0

There was recently a story in my local paper about an individual allegedly stealing substantially all the funds from an organization that had been serving young athletes in the area for more than a decade. The organization was well-meaning and had implemented some controls to deter this type of activity; however, the individual was able ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo