Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed March 12, 2019

Mortgages filed March 12, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff March 28, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded March 12, 2019                  65   14420 BRINDLE, RITA JO & BRINDLE, TODD Property Address: 71 LACEY LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: CITIZENS BANK N.A. Amount: $80,000.00 KRAHE, JEFFREY M & KRAHE, SHANNON L Property Address: 20 FAIRVIEW DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $132,554.00 14428 BALLERSTEIN, ANDREW K Property Address: 14 KNOLLWOOD DRIVE, CHURCHVILLE NY ...

