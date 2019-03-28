Don't Miss
Home / News / Prosecutors say Avenatti wanted in on NY sex-slave case

Prosecutors say Avenatti wanted in on NY sex-slave case

By: The Associated Press Tom Hays March 28, 2019 0

NEW YORK (AP) — An already bizarre case accusing a secretive self-help group in upstate New York of engaging in sex-trafficking took another strange turn Wednesday thanks to firebrand attorney Michael Avenatti and a courtroom scene caused by a wealthy defendant he’s tried to represent. At a hearing in federal court in Brooklyn, prosecutors confirmed that ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo