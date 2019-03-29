Don't Miss
Court Calendars for April 1, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff March 29, 2019 0

City Court HON. CHARLES F. CRIMI Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—536 Garson LLC v Edwina Rodriguez, 1044 St Paul St – Timothy L Alexson 2—Quality Home Furnishings LLC v Tawana Campbell, 432 Alexander St – Timothy L Alexson 3—TC Residences LLC v Diarra McFarland, 153 Winchester St – Burgess & Miraglia – Legal Aid Society 4—Andrews Terrace Housing Development v Wilbur Watley, 125 ...

