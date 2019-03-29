Don't Miss
Home / News / DC’s US attorney withdraws from consideration for No. 3 Justice Department job

DC’s US attorney withdraws from consideration for No. 3 Justice Department job

By: The Washington Post Devlin Barrett March 29, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - Jessie Liu, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia who had been tapped to take the Justice Department’s No. 3 job, has withdrawn from consideration after Republican senators raised concerns about her past membership in a women lawyers group that supported abortion rights and opposed the nomination of conservative Supreme Court Justice ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo