Don't Miss
Home / News / Family of Ethiopia jet crash victim sues Boeing, in perhaps first US claim

Family of Ethiopia jet crash victim sues Boeing, in perhaps first US claim

By: The Washington Post Luz Lazo March 29, 2019 0

Boeing was sued Thursday in what may be the first U.S. claim tied to the crash of one of its 737 Max 8 jets in Ethiopia this month. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Chicago, where Boeing is headquartered, on behalf of Huguette Debets. Debets is a representative of the family of Jackson Musoni, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo