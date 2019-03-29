Don't Miss
Home / Law / Gregory makes partner at Rochester firm

Gregory makes partner at Rochester firm

Albany Law School grad takes ‘responsive’ approach

By: Bennett Loudon March 29, 2019 0

Ever since he took a constitutional law class at Allendale Columbia School, there was never any real doubt about Peter J. Gregory’s career choice. Inspired by the class and the head of the upper school, who was a former attorney, Gregory went straight from earning a bachelor of arts degree from Hobart College in Geneva to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo