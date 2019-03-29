Don't Miss
Home / News / How Trump dodged a special counsel interview – and a subpoena fight

How Trump dodged a special counsel interview – and a subpoena fight

By: The Washington Post Philip Rucker, Carol D. Leonnig, Josh Dawsey, and Matt Zapotosky March 29, 2019 0

It was March 2018, nearly 10 months into his Russia investigation, when special counsel Robert Mueller III, a man of few words, raised the stakes dramatically in a meeting with President Donald Trump’s lawyers: If the president did not sit down voluntarily for an interview, he could face a subpoena. In the months that followed, Mueller ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo