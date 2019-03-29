Don't Miss
Home / News / Nixon Peabody earns perfect rating from Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index

Nixon Peabody earns perfect rating from Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index

By: Daily Record Staff March 29, 2019 0

For the 13th year in a row, the Nixon Peabody law firm has earned a perfect Corporate Equality Index score from the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ advocacy group. The Index evaluates LGBTQ-related policies and practices, including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits and public engagement with the LGBTQ community. Nixon Peabody was ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo