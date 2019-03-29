NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Judicial candidacy: Opinion 17-28

Don't Miss
March 29, 2019

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Judicial candidacy Candidate questionnaire – Window period Opinion 17-28 Background: A judge, during his window period for election, asks if he may answer the New York State Right to Life Committee’s judicial candidate questionnaire. Opinion: The Committee concluded that a candidate for judicial office may not respond to a questionnaire which, when ...

