Second Circuit – Anti-Injunctions Act: Kapaln v. Reed Smith LLP

Second Circuit – Anti-Injunctions Act: Kapaln v. Reed Smith LLP

March 29, 2019

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Anti-Injunctions Act and All Writs Act In-aid-of-jurisdiction and re-litigation exceptions – Attorney’s fees Kapaln v. Reed Smith LLP 17-4067-cv(L) Judges Leval, Pooler, and Livingston Background: The parties appealed from an order enjoining proceedings in Reed Smith LLP v. Wohl, Index No. 155574, under the in-aid-of-jurisdiction and re-litigation exceptions to the Anti-Injunctions Act ...

