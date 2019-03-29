Don't Miss
Home / News / U.S. Supreme Court ruling on nonjudicial foreclosure raises questions

U.S. Supreme Court ruling on nonjudicial foreclosure raises questions

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires Pat Murphy March 29, 2019 0

BOSTON, MA -- The U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision placing a law firm beyond the reach of federal debt collection law includes an important caveat that will shift the focus of — rather than end — consumer protection litigation against those in the business of executing nonjudicial foreclosures. That’s the consensus of experts reading the tea ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo