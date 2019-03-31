Mortgages filed March 13, 2019

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 31, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded March 13, 2019                   42   NOT PROVIDED BAIRD I LLC Property Address: 2580 BAIRD ROAD, PERINTON NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $600,000.00 NORTH GREECE ROAD LLC & NORTH GREECE ROAD LLC Property Address: MAPLE CENTER PVT, PITTSFORD NY Lender: GENESEE REGIONAL BANK Amount: $1,000,000.00 14420 SUTHERLAND HOLDINGS LLC Property Address: 6446 BROCKPORT SPENCERPORT ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: GENESEE REGIONAL BANK Amount: $88,000.00 14445 CAPO, VIVIAN F Property Address: 212 ...

