Alex Jones is being sued for his false Sandy Hook hoax claims. He blames 'psychosis.'

By: The Washington Post Katie Mettler April 1, 2019 0

Two weeks ago, lawyers representing the Sandy Hook families suing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones recorded a three-hour interview with him, a court-ordered formality that, under normal circumstances, would have remained private until the defamation lawsuit eventually went to trial. But this case is not normal. Jones - who was censored by Twitter, Apple, Facebook, YouTube and Spotify ...

