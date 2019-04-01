Don't Miss
Councilman Adam McFadden admits to fraud and tax evasion

Blames ‘narcissism and his ego’

By: Bennett Loudon April 1, 2019 0

Rochester City Councilman Adam C. McFadden has pleaded guilty to federal fraud and tax evasion charges. Monday morning, McFadden admitted before U.S. District Court Judge Elizabeth Wolford that he fraudulently receiving about $65,000 for work he never did for Rochester Housing Charities. He also admitted to filing a false tax return in 2015 that resulted in underpaying ...

