Deeds filed March 14, 2019

April 1, 2019

Deeds   Recorded March 14, 2019                   47   14420 ATALLAH, MAMOON to SCHOFIELD, HAROLD J et ano Property Address: 623 HOLLEY STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12158 Page: 0428 Tax Account: 068.03-1-13.12 Full Sale Price: $185,000.00 14445 HOGAN, TRUSTEE, WILLIAM B et ano to MILLIGAN, CHARLES M et ano Property Address: 349 EAGLEHEAD POINT, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Liber: 12158 Page: 0436 Tax Account: 152.06-1-27 Full Sale Price: $84,000.00 14450 HUNTER, KENNETH ...

