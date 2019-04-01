Don't Miss
Doing Business As filed December 31, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff April 1, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded December 31, 2018 CORPORATION NAME DISCONTINUED BROOKS FRONT END & BRAKE SERVI 11 SWEET BIRCH LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14615 LEONARDO, NICOLETTA 11 SWEET BIRCH LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14615 C BIANCHI ENTERPRISES CORP 93 ROCK BEACH ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14617 BIANCHI, CATHERINE M 93 ROCK BEACH ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14617 NORTHCOAST WRITERS INC 415 THAYER RD, FAIRPORT NY 14450 KUPKA, LORRAINE 415 THAYER RD, FAIRPORT NY ...

