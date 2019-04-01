Don't Miss
Judgments filed January 30, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff April 1, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded January 30, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT CROMARTIE, JOSEPH W et ano 85 WARD STREET APARTMENT H, ROCHESTER NY 14605 Favor: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Attorney: BOYLAN CODE LLP Amount: $8,735.63 DENEGAL, JOSHUA P. 40 WOODWARD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN AND CRANE LLP Amount: $8,568.63 DILLON, MICHAEL E 16 CHRISTY PARKWAY, HONEOYE FALLS NY 14472-1204 Favor: CAVALRY SPV I, LLC Amount: ...

