Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments filed January 31, 2019

Judgments filed January 31, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff April 1, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded January 31, 2019 JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT WALKER, GARY 195 GARFIELD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $1,570.00 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BUSSEY, QUIASIA T. 55 HOBART STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN AND CRANE LLP Amount: $13,922.21 CAHILL, JOHN J 220 JUDSON STREET, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A. Attorney: MALEN AND ASSOCIATES PC Amount: $597.66 CAMPBELL, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo