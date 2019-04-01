Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed March 14, 2019

Mortgages filed March 14, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff April 1, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded March 14, 2019                   75   14420 KASE, RANDOLPH C Property Address: 7862 WEST RIDGE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $11,000.00 PASSARELL, JULIE & ROTHENBURGH, JEFFREY Property Address: 6275 REDMAN ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $191,940.00 14428 GEORGE, SARAH E Property Address: 77 CHISWICK DRIVE, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $66,000.00 14450 DROBEK, JEAN M Property Address: 209 PACKETTS GLEN, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo