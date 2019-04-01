Don't Miss
Murderer gets 20 years to life

Murderer gets 20 years to life

By: Daily Record Staff April 1, 2019 0

Roger Wiggins, 55, has been sentenced to 20 years to life Monday by state Supreme Court Justice Charles Schiano Jr. On Feb. 25, Wiggins pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing his ex-girlfriend, Tracy Henton-Williams. On June 11, Wiggins stabbed her in the neck and chest while riding in a vehicle. She then tumbled from the moving ...

