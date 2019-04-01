Don't Miss
Home / News / NYSBA to study Uniform Bar Exam impact

NYSBA to study Uniform Bar Exam impact

By: Daily Record Staff April 1, 2019 0

The New York State Bar Association (NYSBA) has fomed a task force to review New York’s bar examination in light of the state’s May 2015 adoption of the Uniform Bar Exam (UBE), which is now used by over 30 states. The Task Force on the New York Bar Examination will investigate and report on the experience ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo