Upcoming foreclosures as of Apr. 1, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff April 1, 2019 0

All auctions are held in the foyer on the courthouse steps, Monroe County Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Download the PDF or Excel version. Property Address/City/Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 348 Walzford Rd Rochester 14622 04/01/2019 02:00 PM McCabe, Weisberg & Conway, PC $100,973.27 455 Flower City Park Rochester 14615 04/01/2019 11:00 AM McCabe, Weisberg & Conway, ...

