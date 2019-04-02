Don't Miss
Court Calendars for April 3, 2019

Court Calendars for April 3, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff April 2, 2019 0

Appellate Division Hon. Samuel L. Green Courtroom 10 a.m. 450.0—Donovan Singleton v Anthony Annucci - Leah R Nowotarski - Marcus J Mastracco 452.0—People v Devroy Sewell - Kristin M Preve - Donna A Milling 453.0—People v Pascual Cruz - Thomas J Eoannou - David A Heraty 454.0—People v Jennifer Sage - Deborah K Jessey - John J Flynn 455.0—People v Michael A ...

