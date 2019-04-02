Don't Miss
Deeds filed March 15, 2019

April 2, 2019

Deeds   Recorded March 15, 2019                   62   14445 PORTFOLIO ENTERPRISES INC to FERSACI, BARBARA Property Address: 116 MAIN STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Liber: 12159 Page: 0113 Tax Account: 139.78-1-41 Full Sale Price: $27,000.00 14450 COLE, AS TRUSTEE, LESLIE L et ano to BURNS, ELLEN E et ano Property Address: 46 BRISTOL VIEW DRIVE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12158 Page: 0586 Tax Account: 193.02-5-58 Full Sale Price: $250,000.00 CONNOR, GEORGIANA ...

