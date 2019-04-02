Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Davis

Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Davis

By: Daily Record Staff April 2, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sex Offender Registration Act Downward departure – Issues addressed by risk assessment instrument People v. Davis KA 17-02061 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The defendant appealed from a determination that he is a level two risk pursuant to the Sex Offender Registration Act and denying his request for a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo