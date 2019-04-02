Don't Miss
Judgments filed February 3, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff April 2, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded February 3, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ADAMS, DARIAN 74 SARATOGA AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Favor: SOUTH SHORE ADJUSTMENT CO INC Attorney: GELLER ESQ, MORSE Amount: $6,101.38

