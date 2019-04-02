Don't Miss
Judgments filed January 31, 2019

Judgments filed January 31, 2019

April 2, 2019

Judgments Recorded January 31, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT FARACO, ANTHONY R JR et ano C/O BOUVIER LAW 350 MAIN STREET SUITE 1800, BUFFALO NY 14202 Favor: ATLANTIC PROPERTIES LLC Attorney: DICK ESQ, ANDREW J Amount: $590.50 FOSTER, BRIAN K. II 78 MINNESOTA STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN AND CRANE LLP Amount: $4,384.98 GONZALEZ, GINA A/K/A GINA M GONZALEZ 15 MERRYDALE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY ...

