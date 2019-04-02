Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Money Management: Reading the tea leaves of the yield curve

Money Management: Reading the tea leaves of the yield curve

By: Byron S. Sass April 2, 2019 0

On Dec. 19, 2018 the Federal Open Market Committee voted 10-0 to raise the Fed Funds Rate from 2%-2.25% to 2.25%-2.5%.[1] Even though this move was widely expected, the turmoil in the markets leading up to the meeting and immediately after revealed a lack of confidence. The S&P 500 was down -12.19% from Sept. 28, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo