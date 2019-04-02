Mortgages filed March 15, 2019

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 2, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded March 15, 2019                   71   NOT PROVIDED BAREFOOT MANAGEMENT, INC Property Address: 134 COOLIDGE AVENUE, OGDEN NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $128,800.00 CHAPIN ASSOCIATES LLC & CHAPIN ASSOCIATES LLC Property Address: 199-213 ST PAUL STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: M&T BANK Amount: $753,959.07 DANIZIO, JACQUELYN C Property Address: 282 BRANDON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY Lender: USA/HUD Amount: $5,911.61 ELLIS, THOMAS B JR Property Address: , ROCHESTER NY Lender: SERGI CAPITAL LLC Amount: ...

