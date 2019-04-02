Don't Miss
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Equity partner: Opinion 18-118

By: Daily Record Staff April 2, 2019

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Equity partner Retirement benefits – Ongoing financial relationship Opinion 18-118 Background: A full-time judge was previously an equity partner in a large firm with multiple offices. On taking the bench, the judge retired from the firm and is now entitled to share of the firm’s profits through his retirement date. Thereafter, ...

