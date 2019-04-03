Don't Miss
Charges dismissed in drug case

Prosecution fails to verify informant’s statements

By: Bennett Loudon April 3, 2019 0

Drug charges against a Jefferson County man have been dismissed because the prosecution could not validate the existence of an informant who supplied information used to obtain a search warrant. The defendant, Al A. Givans, 37, was convicted in March 2016 of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia. Jefferson County ...

