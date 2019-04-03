Don't Miss
Court Calendars for April 4, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff April 3, 2019 0

Appellate Division Hon. Samuel L. Green Courtroom 10 a.m. 476.0—People v Jason Ocasio - Erin A Kulesus - Donna A Milling 477.0—People v Christopher Alfano - John A Cirando - R Michael Tantillo 478.0—People v Robert L Lathrop - Eftihia Bourtis - Leah R Mervine 479.0—People v Aleksey Shevchenko - John A Cirando - Nicole K Intschert 480.0—People v Kasseen Allen - ...

