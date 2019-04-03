Doing Business As filed January 2, 2019

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 3, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded January 2, 2019 CORPORATION NAME DISCONTINUED BIOELECTRIC MATERIALS INCORPORATED NA LOAD N GO BEVERAGE CORP DONOGHUE, MICHAEL CORPORATION NAME FILED DEPAUL ROME HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FUND COMPANY INC NA, NY NA DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE HIS AND HERS PAINTING AND REMODELING 7 DREXEL DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14606 MONROE I|JOHN|EDWARD|GARDNER| MOON STAR MECHANICAL 740 CARTER STREET APARTMENT 17, ROCHESTER NY 14621 MONROE OKCUN, CEYHAN DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE GODS ...

