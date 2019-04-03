Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Doing Business As filed January 3, 2019

Doing Business As filed January 3, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff April 3, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded January 3, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE RHONDALYNN RICHARDS 228 SOUTH PLYMOUTH AVE, ROCHESTER NY 14608 RICHARDS, RHONDALYNN 34 LAKEVIEW PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14613 SHE ROCKZ BOUTIQUE 181 BOCK ST, ROCHESTER NY 14609 WILSON, TASHA 181 BOCK ST, ROCHESTER NY 14609 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED DACOSTA, JAMES 161 HERALD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 WILSON, TASHA 181 BOCK STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 HESTER, HEATHER MARIE 47 ROSSITER ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo