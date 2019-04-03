Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Doing Business As filed January 4, 2019

Doing Business As filed January 4, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff April 3, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded January 4, 2019 CORPORATION NAME DISCONTINUED METAL SOME ART 254 GENESEE PARK BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER NY 14619 I|CLAYTON|D|LIEBERMAN| & SOANES, MATTHEW T DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE RIVERVIEW LAWN CARE PO BOX 16403, ROCHESTER NY 14616 MONROE MALONEY, R MICHAEL 192 DOVE TREE LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14626 MONROE DOING BUSINESS AS FILED CRAY, TODD ANTHONY 5 CHAPIN ST, ROCHESTER NY 14621 SANCHEZ, MIGUEL A 101 SUNSET ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo