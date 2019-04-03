Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Doing Business As filed March 1, 2019

Doing Business As filed March 1, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff April 3, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded March 1, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE FIT FOR YOU PERSONAL TRAINING & MEAL PREP/PLANNING SERVICES 121 LINCOLN AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14611 MONROE BRUMFIELD, KECIA L 1229 LATTA ROAD 5, ROCHESTER NY 14612 MONROE K-MARIE HANDS OF BEAUTIFUL ELEGANCE/

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo