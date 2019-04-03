Don't Miss
Judgments filed February 4, 2019

Judgments filed February 4, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff April 3, 2019

Judgments Recorded February 4, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT HERCULES, COLIN A 47 NEW GATE DRIVE, HENRIETTA NY 14467-9514 Favor: CAVALRY SPV I, LLC Attorney: GIRVIN AND FERLAZZO PC Amount: $2,581.23 MATHEWS, SHEENA M. 65 RAEBURN AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619-1613 Favor: LONG POND VENTURE LLC Attorney: BOYLAN CODE LLP Amount: $1,575.28 NAUGLE, BRENDA 11 ARTHURIAN WAY, NORTH CHILI NY 14514-1155 Favor: CHILI VENTURE LLC Attorney: BOYLAN CODE LLP Amount: $1,316.14 NOAH, MANDI E 109 RAILROAD ...

