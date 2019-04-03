Don't Miss
Home / News / Judgments filed February 5, 2019

Judgments filed February 5, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff April 3, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded February 5, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ALGER, KAROLE R 208 MOUNT RIDGE CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14616-4832 Favor: CAVALRY SPV I, LLC Attorney: CHRISTOPHER P LANGLOIS Amount: $4,283.65 CERQUONE, JOHN J 1 PAMELA LANE #1A, ROCHESTER NY 14618 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK et ano Attorney: ALOI, PAUL MICHAEL Amount: $9,958.24 CORSO, TAMMIE J 147 WISHING VIEW DRIVE APARTMENT B, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: BANK OF ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo