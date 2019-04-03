Don't Miss
Home / News / Sackler family fights back against allegations Purdue Pharma fueled the opioid epidemic

Sackler family fights back against allegations Purdue Pharma fueled the opioid epidemic

By: The Washington Post Katie Zezima and Lenny Bernstein April 3, 2019 0

The family that controls OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma has asked for the dismissal of a Massachusetts lawsuit that alleges the company fueled the opioid epidemic, arguing that the claim relies on false assertions. In a motion delivered to Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey on Tuesday, lawyers for members of the Sackler family argue that Healey’s lawsuit contains ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo