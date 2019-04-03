Don't Miss
U.S. finds 'severe' problems in Alabama prisons

U.S. finds ‘severe’ problems in Alabama prisons

By: The Associated Press By KIM CHANDLER and ERIC TUCKER April 3, 2019 0

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Justice Department issued a scathing report on Alabama's prisons on Wednesday, saying the state is violating the Constitution by failing to protect inmates from violence and sexual abuse and by housing them in unsafe and overcrowded facilities. The department gave Alabama 49 days to correct the violations, or possibly face another federal ...

