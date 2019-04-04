Don't Miss
Home / News / As celebs hit court in bribe case, 1 parent to plead guilty

As celebs hit court in bribe case, 1 parent to plead guilty

By: The Associated Press By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER April 4, 2019 0

BOSTON — A packaged-food entrepreneur from California became the first of the 33 parents charged in the college bribery scandal to agree to plead guilty, disclosing the deal Wednesday as Hollywood actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin appeared in court along with some of the other defendants. Peter Jan Sartorio, 53, was accused of paying $15,000 ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo