Deeds filed March 19, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff April 4, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded March 19, 2019                   76   NOT PROVIDED CHAPPELL HEIGHTS PROPERTIES LLC et ano to K HOLDINGS LLC et ano Property Address: 45 CHAPPELL STREET, SWEDEN NY Liber: 12160 Page: 0333 Tax Account: 068.76-2-28 Full Sale Price: $777,500.00 MONROE COUNTY OF to JOHN STREET REALTY LLC Property Address: 1050 JOHN STREET COUNTY ROAD 266, HENRIETTA NY Liber: 12160 Page: 0293 Tax Account: 174.02-1-33 Full Sale Price: $21,800.00 14420 RMAC ...

